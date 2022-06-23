Ontology Gas (ONG) Market Capitalization Reaches $120.47 Million

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Ontology Gas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001833 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar. Ontology Gas has a total market cap of $120.47 million and approximately $10.64 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ontology Gas alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,025.37 or 0.95000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Ontology Gas Coin Profile

Ontology Gas (CRYPTO:ONG) is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 311,781,725 coins. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.