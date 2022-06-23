Oppenheimer Reiterates “$255.00” Price Target for HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price target on HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HCA. Citigroup cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $289.00 to $241.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.68.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

NYSE HCA opened at $176.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $169.13 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The company has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.58 and its 200-day moving average is $237.66.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 10.54%.

In related news, Director Andrea B. Smith acquired 1,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at $478,317.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. bought 89,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.