OptionRoom Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $68,991.00 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $234,741.61 and $68,991.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0188 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00111663 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.31 or 0.00396497 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00075809 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00013720 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

