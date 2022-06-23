ORAO Network (ORAO) Price Reaches $0.0036

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last seven days, ORAO Network has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. ORAO Network has a market cap of $140,078.75 and approximately $3,336.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ORAO Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004805 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00109436 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 52.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.66 or 0.00397473 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00076141 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00013958 BTC.

ORAO Network Coin Profile

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

Buying and Selling ORAO Network

