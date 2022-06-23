OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.36.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 11.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.38. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $3.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 32.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OrganiGram Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.