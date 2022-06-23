Orin Green Financial LLC Buys 3,818 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Orin Green Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.1% of Orin Green Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $41.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,808,402. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average is $46.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

