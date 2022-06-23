Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Trading Down 4.2%

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.03 and last traded at $28.50. 310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Otsuka from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.06.

Otsuka Corporation provides system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The System Integration Business segment offers system services, including consulting, system design and development, transport and installation work, and network construction. It also provides management systems and collaborative software, such as ERP packages and groupware to cover a range of specialized fields, including CAD and web technologies; and software, hardware, intranet, and security products for the construction and expansion of computer networks.

