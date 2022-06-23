Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) CEO C Russell Trenary III Buys 19,925 Shares

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) CEO C Russell Trenary III bought 19,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $21,120.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,220.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:OTLK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.03. 253,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,783. The firm has a market cap of $232.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.85. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51.
Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Outlook Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.
