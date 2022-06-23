Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) CEO C Russell Trenary III Buys 19,925 Shares

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) CEO C Russell Trenary III bought 19,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $21,120.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,220.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.03. 253,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,783. The firm has a market cap of $232.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.85. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLK. Vista Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,680,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 761,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $553,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 163,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

