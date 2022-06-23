Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX) Shares Up 0.7%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX – Get Rating) rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.54 and last traded at $20.50. Approximately 6,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,287 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

