PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Director Sells $629,904.98 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) Director Elena Gomez sold 25,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $629,904.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,777.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PD traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,656. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.66. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

