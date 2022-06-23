Pallapay Price Reaches $0.0104 on Major Exchanges (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. Pallapay has a market capitalization of $7.70 million and approximately $96,468.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pallapay has traded down 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00110547 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.29 or 0.00418694 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00077689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00013854 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pallapay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

