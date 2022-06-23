Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.26

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$26.26 and last traded at C$26.37, with a volume of 207396 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.16.

Several equities analysts have commented on PAAS shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$47.00 to C$44.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.01%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.22, for a total value of C$74,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$497,117.97.

About Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

