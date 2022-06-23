Pangolin Price Tops $0.0419 on Top Exchanges (PNG)

Pangolin (PNG) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for about $0.0419 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pangolin has traded up 21% against the dollar. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $486,739.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00111663 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.31 or 0.00396497 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00075809 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00013720 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,471,094 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

