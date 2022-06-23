Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $23,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,969,643,000 after buying an additional 88,326 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,226,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,740,000 after buying an additional 130,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,079,000 after buying an additional 105,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $720,070,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,352,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,101,000 after buying an additional 163,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $239.12. 9,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.08.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

