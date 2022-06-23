Parkside Advisors LLC Acquires 1,331 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Parkside Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,816,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,632,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $62.27 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.14.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.