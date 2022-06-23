Parkside Advisors LLC Has $18.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Parkside Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,735 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $18,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.72. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

