Parkside Advisors LLC Purchases 972 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Parkside Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 1.8% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $83.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.68. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.64 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%.

