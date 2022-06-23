Payden & Rygel Acquires 1,300 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Payden & Rygel lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.01. 7,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,393,891. The firm has a market cap of $155.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.62.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.69.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

