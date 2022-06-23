Payden & Rygel Buys 2,000 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at $914,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 3,322.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 44,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 43,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Lennar by 23.2% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 452,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,757,000 after purchasing an additional 85,384 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEN stock traded up $3.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.99. The company had a trading volume of 25,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $117.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

