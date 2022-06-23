Payden & Rygel Sells 114,700 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Payden & Rygel reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,679 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 114,700 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises 2.0% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $40,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,760 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in CVS Health by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $689,710,000 after buying an additional 1,895,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after buying an additional 1,560,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,922,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,777. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $121.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.42.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

