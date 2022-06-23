PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Down 8.3%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.96 and last traded at $31.01. Approximately 55,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,714,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.
The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07.
In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $25,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,140,623 shares in the company, valued at $516,405,573.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO C Erik Young sold 60,296 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $1,826,968.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,857.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,683,987 shares of company stock valued at $172,974,916. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 354.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.
About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)
PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.
