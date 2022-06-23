PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Down 8.3%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.96 and last traded at $31.01. Approximately 55,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,714,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.61) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,000,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $25,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,140,623 shares in the company, valued at $516,405,573.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO C Erik Young sold 60,296 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $1,826,968.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,857.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,683,987 shares of company stock valued at $172,974,916. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 354.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

