Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target Raised to GBX 770

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from GBX 755 ($9.25) to GBX 770 ($9.43) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PSON. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 742 ($9.09) target price on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.25) target price on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 843.67 ($10.33).

Get Pearson alerts:

LON:PSON opened at GBX 776.40 ($9.51) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 761.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 694.63. The company has a market cap of £5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.04. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 571 ($6.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 883.60 ($10.82).

In other news, insider Sally Johnson sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.22), for a total value of £28,689.30 ($35,141.23).

Pearson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.