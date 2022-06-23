Pengana Private Equity Trust (ASX:PE1) Insider Purchases A$72,319.55 in Stock

Pengana Private Equity Trust (ASX:PE1 – Get Rating) insider Katrina Glendinning acquired 53,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.36 ($0.94) per share, with a total value of A$72,319.55 ($50,221.91).

