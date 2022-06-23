Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.92

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and traded as low as $0.81. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 2,482 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93.

About Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV)

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm. The company provides compliance consulting services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, and Brazil.

