Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.92

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and traded as low as $0.81. Pharma-Bio Serv shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 2,482 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93.
About Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pharma-Bio Serv (PBSV)
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
- Worthington Posts Strong Results, But Earnings Fall On One-Off Adjustments
- A Tasty Entry Point Into Darden Restaurants International
- NXP Semiconductors: Strong Earnings & New Microcontrollers for Electric Vehicles
- Lithium Stocks Are Offering Unprecedented Opportunity To Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma-Bio Serv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.