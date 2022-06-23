Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) dropped 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $84.64 and last traded at $84.65. Approximately 119,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,151,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.51.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.47.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

The company has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.60%.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,748,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,083 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,925,000 after purchasing an additional 535,197 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.