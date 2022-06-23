Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches One Day Volume of $98,594.00

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002061 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $82.05 million and $98,594.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00312149 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00080943 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00070765 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004493 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 192,976,248 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

