Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $635.25

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 635.25 ($7.78) and traded as low as GBX 182.60 ($2.24). Polymetal International shares last traded at GBX 194.40 ($2.38), with a volume of 883,818 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on POLY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “suspended” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polymetal International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,161.67 ($14.23).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 242.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 632.07. The firm has a market cap of £853.63 million and a P/E ratio of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

