Primo Water’s (PRMW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Primo Water (TSE:PRMW – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a C$19.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TSE PRMW traded up C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.87. The company had a trading volume of 28,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,630. Primo Water has a 1 year low of C$16.17 and a 1 year high of C$25.31.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

