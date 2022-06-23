Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New $533,000 Investment in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.24% of Plumas Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,673,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 188,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,359,000 after buying an additional 36,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

PLBC opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.14. Plumas Bancorp has a one year low of $27.39 and a one year high of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $168.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Plumas Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PLBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 18.06%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

