Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $18.79

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.79 and traded as low as $15.18. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 504 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $57.52 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Pro-Dex ( NASDAQ:PDEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pro-Dex by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

