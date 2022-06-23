PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.59 billion-$2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion. PROG also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.
A number of brokerages have commented on PRG. Raymond James cut PROG from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stephens set a $21.00 price objective on PROG in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PROG from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th.
Shares of PRG stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 46,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,281. The firm has a market cap of $923.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PROG has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $50.79.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of PROG by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in PROG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in PROG by 411.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in PROG by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
