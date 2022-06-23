PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.59 billion-$2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion. PROG also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRG. Raymond James cut PROG from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stephens set a $21.00 price objective on PROG in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PROG from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of PRG stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 46,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,281. The firm has a market cap of $923.54 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PROG has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $50.79.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.17). PROG had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $710.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. PROG’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PROG will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of PROG by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in PROG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PROG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in PROG by 411.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in PROG by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

