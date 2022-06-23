Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 price target on Prologis in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.75.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $115.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.71.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

