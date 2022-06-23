ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN) Director Eugene Warren Williams Acquires 500,000 Shares

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN – Get Rating) Director Eugene Warren Williams bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$64,285.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,503,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,093,335.62.
Shares of ProMIS Neurosciences stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.12. 1,467,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,851. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.81 million and a P/E ratio of -6.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.33.
ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
