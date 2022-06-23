ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN) Director Eugene Warren Williams Acquires 500,000 Shares

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSE:PMN – Get Rating) Director Eugene Warren Williams bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$64,285.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,503,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,093,335.62.

Shares of ProMIS Neurosciences stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$0.12. 1,467,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,851. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.81 million and a P/E ratio of -6.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.33.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops precision medicine solutions for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and multiple system atrophy (MSA) in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

