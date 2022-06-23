PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) PT Raised to $46.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.71% from the stock’s previous close.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $36.02 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.23). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 91.68%. The business had revenue of $148.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 2,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $102,806.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,338.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $298,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,399 shares of company stock worth $489,596 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

