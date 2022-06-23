Qtum Price Tops $2.93 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Qtum has a market capitalization of $305.60 million and approximately $63.83 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $2.93 or 0.00014121 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,217,537 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

