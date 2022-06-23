Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $134.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.90. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $125.33 and a one year high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,628,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,566,000 after acquiring an additional 398,924 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

