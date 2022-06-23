QuickSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $15.16 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $15.16 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $46.33 or 0.00222225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004793 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00109282 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 47% against the dollar and now trades at $79.15 or 0.00379649 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00075920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00013991 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

