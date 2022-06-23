Raiden Network Token Market Cap Hits $5.12 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $5.12 million and $36,712.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0766 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded up 28.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010604 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009240 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00167524 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000073 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

Raiden Network Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.