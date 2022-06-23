RBA Wealth Management LLC Acquires 522 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 2.1% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,397 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,730,000 after purchasing an additional 456,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,241,348,000 after purchasing an additional 274,160 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 392.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,262,000 after acquiring an additional 231,483 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 434,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,281,000 after acquiring an additional 229,294 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

LMT traded down $6.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $409.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,065. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $438.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

