RBA Wealth Management LLC Buys 822 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up approximately 2.0% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,550.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.33.

Shares of CMI traded down $6.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.82. The stock had a trading volume of 8,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,403. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.90. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.17 and a 12 month high of $247.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

