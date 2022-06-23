RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.7% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.2% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 24.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.88. 19,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,349. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.71. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.88%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $353,510.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

