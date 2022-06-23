RBA Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,275 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.8% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.27. 154,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,705,358. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.36 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $135.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

