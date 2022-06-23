RBA Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

RBA Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth about $788,094,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,949 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Sempra by 975.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,949 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sempra by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,388,000 after purchasing an additional 466,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,569,000 after purchasing an additional 338,057 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.15. 7,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,584,607. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.91. The firm has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $173.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Sempra’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 144.48%.

About Sempra (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.