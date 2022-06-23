RBA Wealth Management LLC Sells 512 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

RBA Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $950,911,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705,315 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,304 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,082,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,165,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.12. The company had a trading volume of 235,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,295,042. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.15. The company has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.