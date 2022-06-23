RBA Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,594,000 after purchasing an additional 571,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,902,000 after purchasing an additional 568,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,679,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,594,000 after purchasing an additional 132,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,995,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,547,000 after purchasing an additional 100,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Mosaic news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,273,577. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,039 shares of company stock worth $6,499,395. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.06. The company had a trading volume of 336,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,589,767. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.49.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

