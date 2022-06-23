ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Up 4% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 23rd. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $11.27 million and approximately $11,853.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,103.55 or 1.00033141 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00039891 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00235268 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00085936 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00115189 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00209976 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000225 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004767 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

