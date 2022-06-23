Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 1,476 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Essex LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

RTX stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.38. 22,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,336,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $137.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.01. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

