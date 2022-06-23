Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $2.16 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,105,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,299,000 after purchasing an additional 155,893 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 109,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 385.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 48,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 114,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

MDLZ traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.27. 57,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,907,881. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average is $64.20. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

