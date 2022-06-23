Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 523 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,007.3% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 21,154 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.2% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 89,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $175.03. 27,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,495,270. The company has a market capitalization of $111.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.73. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

