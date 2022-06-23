Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 131 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,056 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,380,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,583 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,421,000 after purchasing an additional 39,081 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 186.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $8.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $280.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,057. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $292.75. The stock has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.63 and its 200 day moving average is $246.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total value of $1,311,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,234.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total value of $535,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,683 shares of company stock worth $10,227,645. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

